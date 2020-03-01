Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on IMV from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on IMV in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period.

NYSE:IMV opened at $2.20 on Friday. IMV has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

