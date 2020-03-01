Incent (INCNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $39,566.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $39,566.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Tidex and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.02673028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00223592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

