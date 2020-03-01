Incent Trading Down 21% This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Incent has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and $39,452.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, Bittrex and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.02602104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00227438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00134392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

