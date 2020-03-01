Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ICD. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock remained flat at $$0.40 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 294,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.09. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Barclays PLC increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 88,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

