Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 810,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the January 30th total of 868,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 412,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

