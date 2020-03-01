Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Independence Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%.

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $13.26. 2,036,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.76. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

