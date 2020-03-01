Infinitecoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $836,033.00 and $2,825.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in.

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.