Ink Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $758.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, LBank, TOPBTC and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.97 or 0.02696851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00222389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00131379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, TOPBTC, CoinEgg, HitBTC, CoinBene, LBank, Exrates, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Exmo and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

