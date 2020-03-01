INLOCK Market Cap Tops $2.13 Million (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $19,789.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, INLOCK has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00482783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.75 or 0.06363164 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

ILK is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,038,155 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog.

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.