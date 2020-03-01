INMAX (INX) Price Hits $0.0450 on Major Exchanges

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, INMAX has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. INMAX has a market cap of $70,609.00 and $4,934.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.44 or 0.02667634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00222083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00132222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

