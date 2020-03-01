Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Innospec worth $25,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 47.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 170.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 3,543.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Innospec by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on IOSP shares. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Innospec news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $301,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.45 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.41%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.