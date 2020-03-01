Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) Short Interest Up 10.1% in February

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 606,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,718. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -2.66.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

