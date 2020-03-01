Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.78. 964,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,071. Inogen has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Inogen had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inogen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Inogen by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

