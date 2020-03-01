Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

INOV has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of INOV opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. Inovalon has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,230.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Inovalon by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 893,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Inovalon by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 615,639 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Inovalon by 437.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

