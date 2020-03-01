InsaneCoin Price Reaches $0.0274 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 215% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 345% against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $663,397.00 and $1,006.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00997624 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016254 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002817 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000731 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,252,632 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

