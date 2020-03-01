Insight Chain (INB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $193.47 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insight Chain has a market capitalization of $193.47 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00006472 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $32.15 and $13.77.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00418816 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001100 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011696 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012473 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004059 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Insight Chain

Insight Chain (INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io.

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

