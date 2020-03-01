Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stake Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $189.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.49. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 706.73 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $80.43 and a 12-month high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

