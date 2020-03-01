Insureum 24-Hour Volume Hits $393,997.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Insureum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest and CoinBene. In the last week, Insureum has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Insureum has a market cap of $870,212.00 and approximately $393,997.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Insureum

Insureum’s genesis date was March 20th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co.

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

