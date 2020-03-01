Insureum (ISR) Price Hits $0.0041

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Insureum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest and CoinBene. Over the last week, Insureum has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Insureum has a market cap of $870,615.00 and approximately $396,643.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.96 or 0.02608013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00227603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum launched on March 20th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co.

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinZest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

