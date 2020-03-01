INT Chain (INT) Price Tops $0.0165

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. INT Chain has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $340,822.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INT Chain has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEgg, Allcoin and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00482832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.11 or 0.06390249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029866 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005759 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011666 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Ethfinex, OKEx, Allcoin and OKEx Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.