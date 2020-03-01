Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Cut by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.4% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 321,849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

