Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,300 ($69.72).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson bought 1,500 shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, with a total value of £68,175 ($89,680.35).

IHG opened at GBX 4,302 ($56.59) on Friday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,483 ($58.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,858.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,925.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

