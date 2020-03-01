Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Short Interest Up 10.8% in February

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 417,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. Internap has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Internap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,681,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Internap in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Internap by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares during the last quarter. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

