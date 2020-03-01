International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 299,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,988. The company has a market capitalization of $369.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in International Money Express by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.