International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,126 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in International Paper by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after buying an additional 187,551 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in International Paper by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

International Paper stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. International Paper Co has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $47.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

