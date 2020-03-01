International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. International Seaways reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Seaways.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $78,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in International Seaways by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in International Seaways by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INSW traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 663,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $548.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

