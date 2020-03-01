Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 137,700 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:IDXG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 37,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

