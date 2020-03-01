Interzone (ITZ) Market Cap Achieves $233.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,584.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.30 or 0.02580152 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.34 or 0.03653236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00687479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00769122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00089724 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00578484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Interzone

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

