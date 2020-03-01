Interzone (ITZ) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,638.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.97 or 0.02560105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.29 or 0.03664469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00674733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00758872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00091585 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00028050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00575908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.