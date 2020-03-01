Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $14.54 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

