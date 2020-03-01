Intrust Bank NA Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,527 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 301,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,871,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura upped their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $162.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,203.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

