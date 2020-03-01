Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 34.45 ($0.45).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 21 ($0.28) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Intu Properties alerts:

Shares of Intu Properties stock opened at GBX 12.16 ($0.16) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.36. Intu Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.