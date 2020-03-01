Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 846.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $265.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.03 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.75.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.95.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.