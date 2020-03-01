Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Stock Holdings Increased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 166,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 394,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,611 shares during the period. Tlwm purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,642,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

