Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $376,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,109 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,647,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 778,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 690,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,848,000 after acquiring an additional 221,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

QQQ stock opened at $205.80 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $169.27 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.16.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

