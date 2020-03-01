Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 420.6% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 87,608.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 63,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,426,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

QQQ opened at $205.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $169.27 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

