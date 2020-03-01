IONChain Market Capitalization Reaches $1.92 Million (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $202,812.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.02634371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00218935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

