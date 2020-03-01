IOST Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, IOST has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Zebpay, DragonEX and CoinBene. IOST has a total market capitalization of $60.68 million and approximately $32.93 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00497237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.59 or 0.06377668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063477 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029761 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011715 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, DragonEX, IDAX, Livecoin, BigONE, Ethfinex, Binance, OTCBTC, HitBTC, BitMart, OKEx, GOPAX, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, BitMax, CoinBene, WazirX, DDEX, Vebitcoin, Bitrue, Bitkub, Hotbit, IDEX, Huobi, Koinex, Zebpay, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bithumb, Upbit, ABCC, Kyber Network and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

