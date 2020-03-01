IoT Chain (ITC) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.62 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, OKEx and Kucoin. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Bithumb, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

