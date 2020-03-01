IoTeX (IOTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.91 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $21.97 million and $2.91 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, IDEX, Kucoin and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00056016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00482161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.25 or 0.06380304 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00065177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030267 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011649 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bgogo, IDEX, Coineal, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.