IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Binance and Bgogo. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $21.73 million and $2.92 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00481588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.59 or 0.06332691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00064127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Bgogo, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Gate.io, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.