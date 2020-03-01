IQ.cash Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $35,193.00 and $231.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.44 or 0.02667634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00222083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00132222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

