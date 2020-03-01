iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc owned about 0.24% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDEV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 112.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $52.40 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $59.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22.

