iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Charter Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $295.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.78 and a 200 day moving average of $312.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $274.10 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

