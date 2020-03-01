iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is HRS Investment Holdings LLC’s Largest Position

HRS Investment Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 100.0% of HRS Investment Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HRS Investment Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $131,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $295.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $274.10 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.