iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,918,000 after buying an additional 237,373 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,122,000 after buying an additional 181,549 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,641,000 after buying an additional 341,800 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $295.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.10 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

