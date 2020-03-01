iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Charter Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,388,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 421,963 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after acquiring an additional 309,216 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,357,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,448.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,688,000 after acquiring an additional 194,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $181.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $177.00 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.46.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

