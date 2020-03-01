iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Charter Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Charter Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $72.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.39 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

