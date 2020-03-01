iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $120.90 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.00.

