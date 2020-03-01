iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 15.70% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $497,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $201.01 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $232.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.17.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

